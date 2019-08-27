Sedan Ford Taurus extended life
Sedan Ford Taurus is one of the oldest models in the Ford lineup, which is available for almost 35 years. Now Ford Taurus seventh generation, has undergone restyling, which may be the last update of the legendary model. The company plans to focus on developing SUVs-line.
The first Ford Taurus debuted in 1985. For the US market final became the sixth generation model that was produced from 2010 to 2019. On 1 March the Assembly line at Ford plant in Chicago went down last instance. The automaker decided to pay more attention to the crossovers, SUVs and pickups. However, in 2015 in China is produced parallel to the Taurus seventh generation, developed jointly by the Shanghai and the Australian divisions of Ford. In technical terms, is a fundamentally different car. It is based on a stretched 10 mm Mondeo platform.
Ford Taurus for sale Chinese are not particularly good. Last year he sold 8.3 thousand copies. However, Ford has finally decided on a planned restyling, hoping to attract the attention of potential buyers. Package exterior upgrades standard: bumpers, grille, headlights and taillights. In the cabin there was an updated media system Sync+ with 12.8-inch vertically oriented touchscreen, slightly changed the interior design and finish materials. Top range differs Vignale premium interior with panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen sound system and cameras.
Motor gamma were reduced to a single 2.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine, which produces 245 horsepower and 390 Nm of peak torque. The engine is combined with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the automatic transmission-6. Acceleration from standstill to “hundreds” takes 8.5 seconds. The updated sedan is in China from 32 000 to 40 000 dollars. At the end of the life cycle of current-generation Taurus, the model will finally leave the market. After all, Ford global strategy implies a rejection of the models of cars in favor of crossovers.