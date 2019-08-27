Sedan Porsche Taycan set a record Nurburgring
August 27, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Loading...
The German company has set a new record on the Nordschleife race track “nürburgring” in the category for 4-door cars.
Under the control of test pilot Porshce Lars Kern-wheel drive electric car Taycan, is equipped with two power plants with a total capacity of over 600 horsepower, was the road long 20,6 kilometers in 7:42. Thus, the German electric car became the champion in its category.
Recall that the series Taycan Porsche will debut on September 4 of this year.
Recall that better time “Nordschleife” in the category of electric cars Volkswagen showed ID. R under the direction of Romain Dumas (6:05.336 sec).