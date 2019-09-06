Sedokova has charmed fans with extreme cleavage
Complained of heavy school years Anna Sedokova decided to show what a real beauty, growing up. Now girl the ugly duckling the ex-soloist of group “VIA Gra” has become a beautiful, the pictures which are very popular in the Network.
So, in a recently published post, the singer is depicted in a black slinky dress, the highlight of which was the extreme plunging neckline, reaching almost to the waist.
Perhaps he was the reason that the majority of fans have called Anna “a real beauty” and noted that under it the possible generally any text not to write — still can’t read it because it will look at the forms Sedokova in fancy dress.
Recall that the wrongs of the past is not the first time forced the singer to go to extreme actions. So, after the “humiliation in Sochi,” Anna Sedokova shocked fans another sexy photo. On it, the actress posed in a hotel room in a swimsuit, showing bare buttocks and pumped up the “fifth point”. Ambiguous caption, the singer even more fuel to the fire. After this post between subscribers Sedokova in the comments started a real war. Some call it the benchmark of femininity and sexuality, while others considered the vulgar, unworthy mother of three children. Fans mocked the singer for the vulgar behavior and advised to be a little more modest, to demonstrate not only the talent of the “fifth point”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in August, shocking Anna Sedokova suspected affair with a married athlete.
