Sedokova has KARDi Bi have released the wild “naked” video for the song Press (video)
Wednesday, 26 June, a famous rap singer KARDi Bi released the controversial video for the song Press, which presents the nudity, blood and violence. This writes Aol.
According to fans, Press is a kind of statement to the media, that discuss (and condemn) singer, but she wants to show that she spit on them.
The video starts with the kissing scene, after which dressed in lingerie KARDi Smoking a cigarette and firing a gun — and all this before the song.
When cardy finally starts to rap, fans can see how she is interrogated, she goes to the press in a white dress and veil. Then completely naked and covered with blood, the singer joins more than 20 other naked dancers on the street.
In the video KARDi suspect in the murder, she trashes in the investigator’s office, “cleans” in court all witnesses and end up in jail, where decides to drown his cellmate in the toilet.
Song Rhead recorded in December of last year and presented last weekend at the awards ceremony, BET Awards 2019.
New video Cardi seems to directly addresses his current legal difficulties — this week she spoke at the hearing in court where pleaded not guilty to two felonies and 10 misdemeanors during an alleged incident at a strip club last year.
The clip was directed by Jora Francis. at the festival, Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee, USA. Grammy-nominated rapper came on stage in a sparkling multi-colored jumpsuit, which were tightly wrapped around her body. When she danced, turning back to the audience, the costume is torn in the middle on her buttocks.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter