Sedokova posed for Russian Playboy magazine (photos, video)
Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, who recently complained that the school was “a freak”, was filmed for Russian men’s magazine Playboy.
“For 13 years, this is my third cover, and I think it turned out to be the best. It took 13 years, but so beautiful I never felt”, — said Sedokova.
In the interview, she told reporters that Playboy are very grateful for this opportunity. According to Anna, she agrees, not all shooting, recently refused publication, the representatives of which suggested it to be photographed “without panties”. By the way, on the cover of Playboy panties to singer is not visible.
Even Sedokova believes that Playboy gives fantasy. “A man can imagine himself with that woman,” he told Anna. She added that the world is ruled by love, sex and money.
Earlier, Anna Sedokova suspected affair with a married athlete.
