Seductive Jennifer Lopez new photos from the movie “Stripper”
In early September the car will be released new movie “Strippers” (Hustlers), which was directed by Loreen Scafaria. She and the female lead roles told him about the magazine Entertainment Weekly. The main role in the Comedy played a 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez. In recognition of the singer and actress, the role of the dancer Ramona was very difficult.
I dance all my life and work every day, but I have to admit that the lessons of the pole dancing was for me one of the most difficult things… had to use a whole new muscle group. My shoulders and back are still recovering— told Jennifer about preparing for the role of leader of the “gang” of dancers elite strip club.
Look at Ramona and her friends come to the financiers of wall Street. Left without any savings because of the financial crisis, she and other strippers decides to take revenge on the exchange geniuses. Along with Lopez, the film starred Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, KARDi Bi and others.
In the course of work on the film, Director and actress visited strip clubs in new York to learn more about the world of erotic dancing.
You will be surprised, but most of the women dancing in strip clubs are students or young mothers who are just trying to survive. The people who are on the brink, the world offers a lot of opportunities to choose from,— shared his observations of Lopez.
In an interview, Jennifer admitted that she would like viewers of “Strippers” not just staring, and sympathetic heroines.