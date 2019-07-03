Seductive Lesya Nikityuk in a bikini showed how to celebrate a bachelorette party (photos)
Famous TV presenter Les nikitiuk, boasting elastic booty at the country club rest went to seduce their forms foreign beaches. She spends time in Italy, where he arrived for the wedding in the show “heads and Tails” Regina Todorenko.
In anticipation of the celebration Les enjoyed the scenery of Florence. She teased fans with spectacular views from the terrace, where she settled, showing slender legs.
Nikitiuk had time to visit some museums and relax in the pool. The slender TV star was not shy and chose to stay tiny bright pink bikini with leopard print. Hot photos she shared on Instagram causes a stir in the network.
“The pool terrace and the best view in Flo (Florence). That’s where you need to celebrate a bachelorette party. How are you?”, — posted by Lesya sexy pictures.
Subscribers were thrilled by the seductive beauty photo and showered her with compliments.
“The class is fun!”, “What a beautiful figure you have a swimsuit!”, “Lesya’s Summer!” “What a beautiful, what a figure, such grace, such beauty, those eyes, some eyebrows. Enjoy. But seriously very very”, “Oh, hot!”, “Les, this is really HOT”, “Krut photo”, Just wow!”, “Just a bomb”, “fire!”, “Les Vanovna — Hot girl”, — write in comments.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter