Seductive Nastya Kamensky boasted appetizing forms

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The singer posted the racy.

Соблазнительная Настя Каменских похвасталась аппетитными формами

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskih, which is now located in a second honeymoon with the captain, once again delighted fans of the sun in a bathing suit.

In his Instagram star has published a photo where posing in a bikini trendy color Marsala on Board. In the picture the artist took a seductive pose, pulling my left hand towards the sun and covered his eyes languidly.

“When your day starts with sun and sea”, — has signed a snapshot Kamensky Italian language.

However, it is interesting that the figure of Anastasia caused a couple of users regarding pregnancy.

“It has gained weight or pregnant?”, “I think you’re pregnant,” wrote in the comments to the image, some of the subscribers. However, the majority of followers emotionally reacted to such accusations and said that the figure Kamensky luxurious.

