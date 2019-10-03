Seductive Ratajkowski showed the figure of the “dangerous” swimsuit with daring cuts (video)
Summer is over, and “hot” images from the celebrities continue to delight fans. So, 28-year-old Emily Ratajkowski has appeared in a seductive tropical Luka in swimsuit of their own brand, says The World News.
For this she starred in a sex tape to one of the American magazines. However, she effectively posed in a fused neon swimsuit with animal print, showing all the charm of the figure.
Deep cuts in the area of the neckline and sides stressed beautiful Breasts, a sexy cutout on the buttocks focused attention on the sports Pope. Emily relaxed dressing in front of the camera, stroking myself curvy thighs and throwing elegantly long, thick hair.
Elegant cross-straps on the back of the swimsuit effectively emphasized the slender sports the back and feminine body line.
As is known, Ratajkowski has launched a brand Inamorata in 2017 as a swimwear line. Now the brand also includes other models of clothes — underwear, dresses and tops, basic collections.
But to try himself as a model Emily began much earlier — at the age of 14, signing a contract with Ford Models and appearing in films and music videos. The breakthrough came in the video Robin Thicke “Blurred lines”, so that in the 2013 edition of Esquire named her the sexiest woman of the year.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “shameless” Emily Ratajkowski has admitted that when creating their new line of summer dresses copied items shirts wife, 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear MC Clard.
