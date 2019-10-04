Seductive teacher: the teacher had to leave school because of the similarity with a pornographic actress
In Russia in the city of Kemerovo the teacher of one of the colleges was confused with the pornographic actress, which she was forced to resign. About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
It is reported that the similarity with the heroine of films for adults was found by the students of the College and first showed these videos the teacher. The woman said that it’s just very similar to her people. Then the teenagers stated willingness to believe it for a refund.
The teacher refused to pay students and those sent to live in the city chats and the public. Some users demanded that the woman was fired from the College.
Others stated that the teacher in his spare time can do what he wants, but to put it in the General access is highly unethical.
In the end, kemerovchane was forced to write a resignation letter that the College was happy to have signed.
It is noted that the Department of education has not commented on the situation.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Russian city of Barnaul 38-year-old teacher suffered for a harmless photo on a social network. The teacher posted a picture of her in evening dress sitting on the bar in the cold — Tatiana Kuvshinnikova keen on winter swimming, and the picture was taken in December during the event of the Altai Federation of tempering and winter swimming “polar bears”.
