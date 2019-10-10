See how the BMW M8 can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.88 seconds
Passport compartment it spends 3.2 seconds.
The races took place during the event for journalists at the international launch of the BMW M8. In the first Martin Tomczyk clocked up 100 miles per hour and showed the result of 2.88 seconds. For the same gaining “hundred” track Caterham Seven Superlight R500 with a specific capacity of 520 horsepower per ton. Have a Competition M8, this value is 332 power per ton.
In the second race Tomczyk clocked up 200 kilometers per hour — as in the first case the coupe was activated launch control. Time — 9,93 seconds. For comparison, McLaren GT takes nine seconds to the spot to score 200 kilometers per hour, and the Porsche 911 Carrera S — ten seconds exactly.
Competition BMW M8 coupe is equipped with 4.4 V8 biturbocharger issuing 625 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. Company he is vosmidesyatitonnye “machine” M Steptronic with three profiles, all-wheel drive xDrive M with the possibility of deactivating the front axle and active M-differential.