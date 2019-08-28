See the “hot” and emotional performance of the first air, “Dances with stars z 2019”
Rizatdinova wants to prove that athletes can be stars of show business
Rizatdinova Prokhorov lit sensuality. The new season has begun the long-awaited project Dances with stars z 2019. The highest scores from the jury in the first air got a pair of Olympic champion Anna Rizatdinova and choreographer Alexander Prokhorov!
Bright, skilful and passionate performance of Alexander and Anna have shown performing a Spanish dance, the Paso Doble and turned the floor in hot corrida. As noted by the viewers in their review in social networks: it was the “hot” and emotional performance of the project, during which a real fire was not only the scenery but also within the couple.
Stylish dance outfits emphasized lean and athletic figure of the choreographer and Olympic champion. Gentle dress merged with the graceful figure of Rizatdinova, and tattoo sleeve gave a special “ostroty” and expression image. Outfit Prokhorov chained admiring the views of the entire female audience to its owner.
The dance, performed to a song of Ukrainian band the Hardkiss “Cohens” was a landmark for Anna, because participation in the project for her brand new stage in life and the opportunity to show itself in an unexpected way. According to Anna, she wants to prove that athletes could be stars of show business.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov
In turn, Alexander shared that the coherence and synchrony in dance — it’s all the result of much effort and many hours of rehearsals a couple!
Before the performance, even in the gold room, during commercial breaks, the pair continued to practice, honing to perfection their movements.
Deep and full of feelings formulation of the Paso Doble left nobody indifferent! Before complex skills and supports made Anna and Alexander, could not resist even the members of the jury.
From Francisco Gomez couple have cherished for the artists on the floor: “Love, Love, Love, love it”, which means that Gomez was left in awe of the dancing couples. Rizatdinova — Prokhorov! Could not restrain his admiration, and the most strict judge of the project — Catherine Kuchar, who admitted that he had long been waiting for such a brilliant performance on the floor.
Vlad Yama congratulated Anna and Alexander that they lit on the floor dance the Olympic flame, and also noted that despite the fact that the Paso Doble — men’s dance, Anna was irresistible.
The jury unanimously named the performance of the pair is stunning and deserving of true love from the public and professionals.
From the jury Tantsi z with stars Anna and Alexander got 29 points and became the leaders of the standings among all participants.
A real competition between the pairs will begin next Sunday, September 1, in the air of 1+1 when the lines for voting will open and viewers will be able to vote. Meanwhile, Alexander and Anna are already preparing a new room on the second broadcast.