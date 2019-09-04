“See you soon”: the network broke new photo of fighters of “DNR” with the monument Zakharchenko
The network has ridiculed the absurd appointment of the former head of “DNR” with his mate.
So, users made fun of the strange pictures in which one of the leaders of DND Eduard Bacurin paid tribute to the slain leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko.
The picture appeared on the page of the resource “Роисся24” on the social network Facebook.
“Another unique photo from yesterday’s ceremony at the young Jamahiriya”, — is told in the signature.
So, with the dead leader of the militants have repeatedly encountered a curious situation after his death. For example, in the cemetery of the “Donetsk sea” where buried Zakharchenko, to honor the memory of the leader of the “new Republic”, has built a real memorial. However, instead of respect and awe it caused laughter even among the militants themselves.
Also Zaharchenko was a memorial bust in the center of Donetsk, but in fairness, it should be said that he does not like himself is not there, neither his body to the cemetery.
Recently on the anniversary of the murder Zakharchenko, there is even evidence in this case, the Internet has a new video from surveillance cameras that recorded the explosion. So, Denis Pushilin said that the consequence managed to establish the organizers and the clients in this case.
akcenty.com.ua