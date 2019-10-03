Seeing your makeup, the woman was in the hospital and scared of doctors. PHOTO
A resident of the state of Michigan has caused quite a stir in the emergency room when he entered with panic attack workers scared her horrible makeup for Halloween.
Fox News said that the woman was preparing for a photo shoot. Hair and makeup took more than three hours, but after she saw herself in the mirror, she started having panic anxiety attack.
Arriving in the emergency Department, the patient had not even tried to explain that her appearance is the makeup.
“They should know without explanation! I didn’t say anything, since we assumed doctors saw the injury fake”, she stated their views.
The hospital could not comment on this specific case, but issued a statement:
“The emergency room is not a place for fun and games. Here bring many patients with serious health problems, where at stake is life. Doctors need to focus on those patients who really need emergency care.”
A woman on the same day sent home.
According to the American Association of anxiety and depression in the United States anxiety disorder every year experiencing about 40 million people. In addition, according to the world health organization (who), 1 out of 13 people in the world suffer from anxiety.