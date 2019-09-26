Seemingly innocuous symptoms, which indicate a deadly disease
People often ignore the symptoms appear, do not go on time to the doctor, do not pass the examination. And in vain, because they can indicate serious pathology.
Sometimes it is tingling or slight pain, which can bring down the tablets. However, this does not mean that the body is not required.
Pain behind the breastbone. It is believed that the pain behind the breastbone, a sign of heart problems. However, this may be a sign of other serious pathologies. For example, it may occur with pneumonia, pleurisy, cancer. Pain x it is possible to “dull” pills and lose precious time.
Sudden fainting. Patients are willing to write off a swoon of fatigue, stuffiness, depression and stress. However, the loss of consciousness is often a harbinger of stroke. Often it is preceded by a feeling of faintness, flies flashing, ringing in the ears.
Severe weight loss. Doctors believe that critical weight loss can be called -5% of weight in a short period. Sudden loss of pounds may indicate cancer, diabetes, bowel problems, thyroid disease, tuberculosis, etc.
Fever. The increase in body temperature of even a few units, which persists for a long time, should be alerted. Reasons for this phenomenon may be many — meningitis, infection, cancer, particularly lymphoma.
Constant fatigue. It can indicate that a person suffers from anemia, depression (clinical), and even cancer.
Convulsive syndrome. With cramps a lot, they may indicate the development of cardiac pathologies, and to indicate problems with the veins and hormones. In some cases the symptom may indicate the onset of clot.