Select a card and find out what to expect in a romantic relationship!
This funny quiz is a great way to tell you a bit more about your love life!
Map 1
In your love life may experience some difficulties, and most likely they will be associated with your past relationship. In order to make it work, you just need to once and for all break with the past! Try to analyze what went wrong and see where there is room for change.
Map 2
If you chose this card and are in a relationship, this suggests that you need to be careful in relation to your partner. Perhaps he has something to talk to you, you just do not find time to calmly talk.
Map 3
You have a very stable relationship and, fortunately, nothing can prevent their development. Most importantly, your relationships enable you and your partner to grow and develop!
Map 4
Your relationships are on the verge of something new, perhaps you and your partner are going to move to a more serious level of relations! All you need to do is to be sincere and honest with your partner!