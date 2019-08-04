Select Egyptian map and find out your future!
You just need to choose one of these three cards to know your future!
Card # 1: the moon
The moon has a great impact on nature and on people, because, according to ancient myths, she is able to transform any person.
This card suggests that your passion is exalted. If you feel resentment towards a person, it will increase even more under the influence of this card.
This card suggests that you will need to calmly think about before to solve any problem, because if you’re not attentive to your decision, you can fail. Have patience to see the results of their actions, because they have to wait a bit.
Card No. 2: guide
The Hierarch is represented by the God Anubis, Lord of the necropolis, the protector of the souls and secrets. Anubis is also known as Guide, because he is the one who leads the souls to their eternal rest or punishment for acts committed during his life on Earth.
If you are inclined to evil and do bad things, remember that you will find eternal punishment without mercy for your soul! But if you commit good deeds, it will bring you happiness and prosperity.
This card reminds you to appreciate what is happening in your life, and to see the good side of things. You must realize that every action has a consequence, and your instinct should lead you to ensure that you have found balance and harmony in your life.
Card # 3: triumph
This card symbolizes the end of the battle. After a long struggle, you finally reach the triumph. During the battle in which you shed too many tears, you felt nothing, you were dead inside, but now you’re back, to live again and find joy and happiness in small things!
This map indicates the upcoming happy events in your life, happiness, and financial success. Finally, you will receive your reward!