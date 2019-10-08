Select heart and find out what life has in store for you!
Want to know what life has prepared for you? Do not hesitate, choose the heart!
HEART No1
Get ready for a change. Don’t make up your mind on the negative. Not all that is new must be suspect, sometimes life brings pleasant changes in our lives. Don’t be afraid to close old doors. Don’t let the difficulty scare you. Upon completion, you will be closer to your goal.
Imagine the fears is the dark forces that try to prevent you from getting what you want. Trust yourself, it becomes a little more selfish. A drop of healthy selfishness will not hurt you!
HEART No2
The heart that you have chosen, wants to give you the main advice: do not rush things, everything has a time! Be consistent and patient, and then make sure that everything goes according to plan. Be more cautious and tolerant of their loved ones.
This month will be very interesting for you, so try not to get annoyed from stupid. Walk more often, listen to music and relax.
HEART No3
It is time to reconsider your views on life in General. If you feel that every day is like another, remember: you can change everything!
First, you should start with the banalities: discover the man who has long sought your friendship, change the path you get home, go to a nearby town for the weekend or visit the new café.
All in your hands! Among the many possibilities don’t be afraid to afford something new!