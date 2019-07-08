Select the stone and discover your strengths
Precious stones have strong energy. Ancient people noticed that the stone was able to improve health, help in ways to encourage good luck or to protect from the evil eye. The stone attracts to itself its owner. We don’t choose the stones and they are us.
If you liked any gem, it is not just. Between his energy and your aura is a kind of thread, invisible connection.
Stones can tell a lot about their owners. Look at the picture. Which one you like the most? Choose? Now find out what it says.
Pearls.
If you have chosen pearls, it speaks about your rich inner world and various interests. You are kind and sincere person with high level of spiritual development . Your strengths – compassion and wisdom. No wonder pearls are often decorated with a crown and Royal robes, every ruler need these traits!
Ruby.
People who choose vivid crimson stone, an energetic, but very impulsive. Sometimes you find it difficult to control their emotions. Your strengths – living energy and the ability to withstand hardships. Like you, never give up and bring it started to end.
Diamond.
If you have chosen the diamond, it speaks of your honesty. Your strength is firm in making decisions. This stone has such strength, that the ancients called it “indestructible”. The same can be said about you. If the choice is made, you have no one to convince.
Blue Topaz.
You have a calm and balanced character, don’t you love the crazy rhythms, absolutely not knowing what is good in this eternal race. Reliability and prudence – these are your strengths. Believe me, people notice and appreciate you!
Beryl.
A mysterious stone, which keeps the powerful forces of nature. This stone will attract those who themselves possess inner strength, hidden energy. Your winning side is the inner force that borders on magic. You can protect yourself and family from harm and disease.
Aquamarine.
This stone symbolizes youth and thirst for adventure. Your power is in your spontaneity and immediacy. About such people say they are easy going. You are not afraid to take risks, and therefore often drink champagne.
Tanzanite.
This rare stone mined only in one place on the planet in Tanzania. If you reached out to him, you have a very highly developed intuition. Your Forte is the ability to comfort loved ones in a time of need, and to help them choose the right path in life. Accordingly, thanks to your intuition and you always know what to do. In life, you’re the winner.
The citrine.
Once you have chosen a citrine, then be optimistic you not to take. You are a great inspirer with developed leadership qualities. Strengths – a sincere interest to life and ability to enjoy it.Often such people are creatively gifted.
Pink tourmaline.
If you have opted for this delicate stone, you have a very good heart. You people are soft and responsive, and that, as a magnet that attracts people to you. Your strengths – the friendliness and compassion. You love to help people. But what a bit lacking is hardness. Sometimes you need to act, not to doubt.
Amethyst
Powerful energy, pure noble soul, a creative force – it’s all there for those who choose amethyst. It is a stone of wisdom and impartiality. Your strengths – calm restrained temperament, but strong inner core. No one can influence your decisions, you always know the right thing to do.