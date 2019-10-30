Select the window you want to pop in and find out what the outcome of the year
Now coming to the end of 2019. Want to know how you will finish it? and what to pay special attention to peace and order longer a guest in your house? Then select the window which looked in the first place.
1. At the end of the year you can help the person with whom you constantly maintain business contacts. Ask for advice – you definitely will help. Successfully training and industrial practice. It should be remembered that at this time you can ask if other people’s feelings.
2. At the end of the year will be very difficult to Express their point of view, while others, in turn, can take words out of context. Most likely, You learn something about yourself. And don’t be hard on those who are looking to work more gently. Your exemplary efforts will inspire others to strive for excellence.
3. The decisions taken in this period will determine further developments for a few months. But not all have the necessary information. Have to rely on intuition, her tips are not always accurate.Anxious, full of doubt the period will last until Feb. But to replace him will come the certainty, which lacked
4. With proper placement of priorities at this time we cannot exclude a real breakthrough in business. But only a few people will be able to find a balance between personal life and work. Relationships with friends can deteriorate, it is possible that claims will be too much. This is the time when many cease to doubt yourself and your feelings, realize that you are ready to make important steps.
5. If before it was difficult to concentrate or take things in at the end of the year will be able to gather the strength to begin to implement their plans. You will find the determination, which was lacking before that. It is not excluded that there will be new ideas that soon will want to bring to life. Slight disagreements, tense moments in communication. Sometimes they are connected with some old grievances, but more often it was just a misunderstanding.