Selected Ouija candle, predict what you will have next 3 days
Before You six fortune candles. Look into them, whose quivering light most mesmerizing Your opinion?This candle will tell You that is reflected in her light.
Candle No. 1
You feel a compulsion to make changes in your life. But You are afraid of the unknown and unsure of their decision. Try to evaluate a situation from different perspectives and understand that You are not happy. Probably finding and fixing that part of the problem, You don’t have to abandon the whole affair.
Candle No. 2
You have a lot of plans that want to make a reality. But You lack inspiration and confidence. Try to start with small project and bring it to completion. And it will give You strength and confidence that You can handle any given task.
Candle No. 3
You are in harmony with the world. Your enthusiasm and dedication constantly draw You in search of something new. And, if You want to learn something new, You do your best to understand this thoroughly. You often surprise others by their behavior , but they accept You the way you are, for Your sincerity and kind disposition.
Candle No. 4
You are careful, erudite man. You can listen to the interlocutor, because I believe that everyone is entitled to their opinion. Are you ready to take responsibility when the circumstances demand. You know exactly what you want to achieve in life, and is slowly moving to its goal.
Candle No. 5
Easy for you to establish a good relationship with the people around You. You have a lot of friends and You prefer spending your free time in their company. You are very sensitive and sympathetic person, but they are no less in need of love and warm attitude to You.
Candle No. 6
You don’t like a boring lifestyle, it helps You to easily communicate with the people around You and be the soul of the company due to its sparkling humor. New friends deliver You more joy of communication. Desire to meet a person with whom You will find happiness and joy life together.