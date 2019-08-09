Selena Gomez admitted that she helped get over a breakup with Bieber
With the breakup of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans couldn’t live very long. Even after a long period of time after the break, the fans did not lose hope for reunification of the couple. However, the miracle did not happen… Justin is married to Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez hard experienced a breakup with a former lover, what is hinted in a new interview with DailyMail.
“Last year I did very little — little work, a little hanging out. I think I needed to spend time alone, because right now I feel older and wiser,” says Selena.
The singer also admitted that he tries not to think about the past:
“Oh, if I knew then what I have to go… But no one knows his future so that everything went like it was supposed to. I do not regret about your choice and about their actions. And really helped me therapy. Work with the personal psychologist for my contribution to your happiness.”