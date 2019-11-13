Selena Gomez and her friends had fun at the party in the style of the 1990s
To the delight of their fans, the 27-year-old Selena Gomez used the feelings associated with the failures and difficulties of recent years, to create new songs. Now the singer creative growth and success: one of her fresh tracks topped the Billboard Hot 100! On the wave of pleasant emotions was the star more often to update my Instagram. So fans saw as she spends time with friends.
The singer Julia Michaels threw a party on the occasion of his approaching 26 years. Theme parties have become the 1990s, so many of the guests dressed in the style of those years. Selena is friends with Julia, so, too, were among the guests. Gomez did the makeup in pink, wearing a black dress with thin straps and chunky boots.
Speaking about the professional successes of Gomez, it is worth noting that her song for the first time topped the rating of the hundred most popular songs on the Billboard charts. It is a lyrical single Lose You To Love Me. A song about unrequited love Selena presented at the end of October. Many fans of the pop star came to the conclusion that the song dedicated to ex-lover Gomez, a 25-year-old Justin Bieber.