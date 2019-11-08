Selena Gomez brought her younger sister to the premiere of “frozen 2”
Despite the fact that Selena Gomez is now actively preparing to release their long-awaited third album, she still found time to bring her younger sister in the movie. Yesterday the singer and her six year old sister Gracie Elliot attended the Hollywood premiere of the cartoon “Cold heart 2”.
It is noteworthy that girls had the same outfits from designer Marc Jacobs a long white dress and shiny gray capes of feathers. The sisters held hands and even kissed lovingly in full view of photographers. Looks like a difficult period in the life of Selena Gomez left behind — having survived illness, kidney transplants, toxic relationship with Justin Bieber, the singer finally found a harmony.
We will add, with the Disney Studio, which produced the cartoon “Cold heart 2”, the Selena Gomez linked to many warm memories. His first major role, the actress just received fantasy series “Wizards of Waverly place,” which for four years was broadcast on the Disney channel.