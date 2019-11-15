Selena Gomez c a friend did the same tattoo
Selena Gomez published a photo in Instagram of the tattoo directed at each other arrows, which she and her friend Julia Michaels immortalized their friendship.
Fixed. My arrow always points in your direction — wrote Selena.
By the way, this isn’t the first time Selena does tattoo in honor of friendship. A year and a half ago along with three of his best friends she tattooed a figure “4” on the forearm, Avesta friend Courtney Barry — the number “1” in the area of the ribs.
As for Julia, Michaels, they with Selena have been friends for many years. Julie also sings and writes songs not only for himself but also for many famous artists. In particular, for Selena her song Slow Down, Good For You, Hands To Myself, and a Bad Liar. Michaels also came up with tracks for Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Fifth Harmony and Gwen Stefani.
And in January girlfriend released together with the song together Anxiety. Then Selena wrote in Instagram:
My sweet soul mate Julia, you’re a huge part of my life. You taught me to be brave when you doubt yourself. This song is very close to me. I and many of my friends familiar state of anxiety. If you feel it too, you are not alone. This message is very necessary, I hope you enjoy it.