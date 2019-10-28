Selena Gomez called feelings for Justin Bieber “toxic addiction”
A few days ago, Selena Gomez has released two videos for the song Lose You To Love Me and The Heart Wants What It Wants. Both, as considered by many, — about her feelings for Justin Bieber. The singer did not remain silent.
The relationship Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began in 2010. For several years the lovers then parted, then came together again until the summer of 2018 Bieber didn’t propose Hailey Baldwin.
It was a real shock for fans of the pair, and rumor had it that a blow to Selena. In the show Zach sang Gomez finally decided to dispel the rumors and to dot the “i”. For a start, and admitted that the topic of romantic relationship with Bieber for a long time have closed. And now ready to open a new Chapter of my life again.
The last two years I was superagency, so I can’t wait to see how it is — to love again —says Selena Gomez, deciding not to pay attention to a brief reunion with Bieber at the end of 2017.
To build a new relationship, the singer is going, given the past experience.
We had an interdependency, which both thought was love. We were disappointed in each other, but still thought, “It’s love, need to fight for it”. It was a toxic relationship. I believe that in the future find someone who will be with me on the same wavelength. And I’m ready to wait as long as necessary — as long as our life paths will not cross.