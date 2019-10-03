Selena Gomez delighted figure after weight loss
Famous singer and actress starred in advertising a new series of running shoes Puma, where she looks great. 27-year-old Selena Gomez starred in advertising a series of sneakers LQD CELL XT Shatter Metal, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
The photo of Selena looking gorgeous and sporty. She sits on the floor in black leggings, a white sports bra and black hoodie. In addition to the bright celebrity in the spotlight came as brand new shiny sneakers with metal inserts.
For photo shoot Selena Gomez chose a bold makeover. This time she chose a simple hairdo with wet hair, which was done by hairstylist Marissa Marino. Bright red lipstick and the gorgeous sparkly shade complements her makeup by Hung Vanngo.
📸: Selena Gomez w sesji zdjęciowej Puma XT LQDCELL Shatter Metal. pic.twitter.com/zn62gJDPBV
— Selena Gomez Polska (@selenasmediapl) September 27, 2019