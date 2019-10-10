Selena Gomez got 8 million likes in Instagram through photos without makeup
Lately natural photos in Instagram are becoming a trend, because they find a great response from the audience. It happened with a photo of Selena Gomez. She was not afraid to put a picture in which not a drop of embellishment or bright make-up. On the contrary, it shows all the little flaws of the singer, she’s sleepy and even a little sad look.
I always like this
― signed it. This photograph became the second popular profile Selena. In the first place is the Anna Collins, which is like 9 million people.
In the comments under the fans made a huge amount of compliments Selene. “You’re a beautiful girl, don’t look depressed or fall into despair, you have so much ahead of you, you are so talented. Enjoy your life,” wrote one of the subscribers. Many fans worried about the emotional state of Gomez, so they remind her about your love, I wish you to take care of yourself and stay healthy.
Some worry that Selena could fall into a depression after the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. But, according to the insider, Gomez knows that without the former young man, she must be better, and it’s a reasonable solution for it.