Selena Gomez had an affair with ex-lover
American singer Selena Gomez after the next wedding of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with model Hailey Baldwin resumed the affair with his other ex-lover.
27-year-old Selena spends more time in the company of 26-year-old Irish singer Niall Horana — member of the popular band One Direction, also making a successful solo career.
Earlier in social networks appeared a photo from a party where Gomez posing with friends, including Choruses, which in the picture hugging her shoulders. This has already caused the relevant rumors. And now, as informs edition Daily Mail, daily dressed the singer was spotted entering the Los Angeles home of Naila. In hand she casually held a bag with food.
Niall himself has added fuel to the fire by posting Instagram photo on the background of the huge poster with a picture of Selena.
It became known that Horan recently broke up with his girlfriend — 22-year-old American actress, model and singer Hayley Steinfeld. They were together for about a year.
Niall and Selena have long been familiar. First they were just friends, four years ago, their relationship became romantic, the couple then again decided to go into the status of friends. And now they approached again.