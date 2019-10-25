Selena Gomez has released two videos in two days: they all — about Justin Bibere
27-year-old singer finally came out of the shadows: after four years since the release of the latest album (Revival was released in 2015) and the year with the release of the single, as well as recovering after a major operation, a nervous breakdown and long months of rehab, Selena is preparing to release a new album. And in anticipation of this already released on YouTube two videos in a row.
Recently, the world saw the video for the song Lose You To Love Me — it Selena talks about unrequited love, without mentioning names. Shortly before the premiere, the singer said that this work was special for her in this song she expressed all the pain of failed relationships and the trials that she underwent in recent years. During the day, the video received 21 million hits.
And now Gomez has released the second single Look At Her Now. Video for it was filmed by Director Sophie Muller for iPhone 11 Pro. Selena fans speculated that this song is a continuation of the first one and represented a new phase of life, after recovering from painful events. Really, in this video, Selena is already more confident, and the song much more dynamic.
Many believe that both tracks is a reflection on the theme of relationships and Selena break with Justin Bieber, who recently got married to Hailey Baldwin.