Selena Gomez immediately after the first has released the second video dedicated to Justin Bieber (video)
American singer Selena Gomez is pleasantly surprised by his fans. Fans of Selena’s had four years to wait for her new music. And here it is finally unveiled her new single Lose You To Love Me. In it the heroine of the song recalls his relationship with former lover. Selena doesn’t hide the fact that the song is based on her own life experiences. Thus, the ballad is dedicated to the singer Justin Bieber, with whom Gomez had an affair, but who later married model Hailey Baldwin (they recently re-married). Black-and-white clip, shot entirely on the iPhone, sad Selena complains of the treachery of a loved one. And sings that she “had to lose him to find himself.”
And already on October 24, the network appeared the second video called Look At Her Now (“Look at her now”). It also concerns the relationship Selena and Justin. In this 27-year-old singer appears in a different manner — confident and overcome your depression. And he also filmed in a different style is bright and dynamic.
Mini dress with sequins she sings about how they felt after a break up: “of Course, she was sad. But now she was glad she dodged a bullet. It took several years to dry the tears. But look at her now — as she goes”.
“I feel that the release of these two songs in a row, one after another, completes the story of how someone can rise again — despite all the trials that life brings,” said Gomez.
Interestingly, immediately after the release of their first single in Gomez Hailey Baldwin has published in Instagram photo, which, it was thought by many of the subscribers were addressed to Selene. Baldwin shared the screen songs singer summer Walker from his playlist called I’ll Kill You (“I’ll kill you”). Herself Mrs. Bieber later said that this was not a “response” Gomez.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter