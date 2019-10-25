Selena Gomez in a black pantsuit was seen on the way to a business meeting
Fans of 27-year-old Selena Gomez, overjoyed: after a four-year break due to serious poor health, the singer released a new song. And now his whole appearance shows that her business is booming.
Today, the paparazzi photographed the star on the streets of the city of Burbank and County of Los Angeles, when she went to a business meeting. Selena confidently walked down the sidewalk in black sandals with heels, the pants and jacket. Little white bag and chalker tonal complements fluorescent image of a celebrity.
Recently a scandal erupted around the new song Selena Lose You To Love Me in which she talked about unrequited love. Fans of the stars say that the single is dedicated to Justin Bieber, Selena left for marriage to Hailey Baldwin. Fans of Gomez drew attention to the record that 22-year-old wife of singer made on the social network immediately after the premiere songs Selena. Baldwin shared with fans the screen songs from his playlist called I’ll Kill You. Noticing the heated discussions his post in the social network, Haley asked fans not to look for connections where there is none.
Please stop this nonsense… there is No “answer”. This is nonsense, — commented on Haley assumptions of the Internet users.