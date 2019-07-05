Selena Gomez on a girls ‘ weekend in Mexico: new photo
26-year-old Selena Gomez continues to have fun with friends in Mexico. Recently paparazzi photographed her again on one of the white beaches of Punta Mita. Selenium was again a swimsuit, but this time not red but white.
On the beach Gomez and her friends staged bikini party, bachelorette party, one of the cousins of the stars. All day the girls could sunbathe, swim in the warm ocean and take lessons on stand-up paddle classes.
According to eyewitnesses, Selena tried not to attract too much attention on the beach: she communicated with relatives and was very friendly with a trainer who taught her how to stand on the Board.
It is noteworthy that the cousin’s wedding. Selena will take place next month, and the singer will be at the ceremony one of the most coveted guests. Selenium is generally very close contact with their sisters — they support each other in difficult moments of life. So, her cousin had it when she was worried about her breakup with Justin Bieber and faced serious health problems.
Fortunately, after a series of troubles in life Gomez finally came the white band: star overcame the depression, returned to work on the new hits and began to actively cooperate with Puma.