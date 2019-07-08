Selena Gomez on the streets of Los Angeles in casual attire

Celebrity returned from vacation in Mexico.

Селена Гомес на улицах Лос-Анджелеса в повседневном наряде

Despite the fact that social networks not find any official account of the singer and actress Selena Gomez, fans have to wait for new photos, or the Instagram, her friends, or from the paparazzi.

Recently 26-year-old singer is back home after a bachelorette party of a friend in Mexico. Yesterday paparazzi spotted the star on the streets of Los Angeles. The girl went shopping and then met up with friends.

Selenium for its release chose pink hoodie Fear Of God (is a brand from Los Angeles, founded by Jerry Lorenzo), white pants and sneakers Puma.

