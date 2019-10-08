Selena Gomez once again fell into depression due to the wedding of Bieber
27-year-old singer Selena Gomez is once again experiencing bouts of sadness because of the wedding of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. So, in a few hours after the publication of the first official photo from the wedding singer, she has posted on Instagram a selfie, which captured myself in bed, hiding under the blanket and without the slightest trace of cosmetics.
At the same time, Selena looks in this picture absolutely miserable and dejected. Completed the picture of a signature made by Gomez in the picture. She says: “I’m now all the time…”, writes “7 days” with reference to People.
Fans Gomez decided that the singer, who last year was treated for depression, happened a relapse of her illness. And it is connected, most likely, again with the wedding of Bieber.
Because last year Selena is in rehab shortly after it became known that Justin has got the status of married men, registering their marriage with Hailey Baldwin in the appropriate office.
As claimed by the girlfriend of the singer, she was shocked by this news. Selena couldn’t believe how Justin, a novel which lasted her for nearly four years, was able so quickly to forget it. After all, they broke up just months before as Bieber called his wife the other — that is Haley.
“Hang In There, Selena! It’s not worth it!”— wrote one of the fans Gomez under the above photo of the singer. And another fan of Selena, turned to her with a message.
“What can I do to comfort you? Maybe I have to go and make my signature tomato soup and grilled cheese? Meanwhile, massage your feet…”— he wrote.
As previously reported “FACTS” in August, Selena Gomez has intrigued his fans by appearing in public with a huge “engagement” ring. Anyway, she wore it on the ring finger of the left hand, where in the US is supposed to wear such decoration.
