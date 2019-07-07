Selena Gomez refuses to talk to suffering from depression Justin Bieber
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment
Selena Gomez refuses to communicate with Justin Bieber, who had married the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, Hailey. The singer still has not forgiven the betrayal of ex-lover and doesn’t want to help him fight depression.
In the life of Bieber has begun “a black strip”. A few months singer does not let the depression associated with the sudden marriage. Star knows that Gomez had to go through a similar situation, so he tries to convey to her their experiences and find help, according to “StarHit”.
Bieber’s relatives urge him to think again and to let go of the old relationship. The singer doesn’t listen to anyone and still trying to reach out to an ex-girlfriend, removed from social networks all the photos together.