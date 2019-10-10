Selena Gomez renewed romance with her ex-boyfriend Niall Horana (photo)
American singer Selena Gomez after the next wedding of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with model Hailey Baldwin resumed the affair with his other ex-lover. 27-year-old Selena spends more time in the company of 26-year-old Irish singer Niall Horana — member of the popular band One Direction, also making a successful solo career.
everyday dressed singer was spotted entering the Los Angeles home of Naila. In hand she casually held a bag with food.
Niall himself has added fuel to the fire by posting Instagram photo on the background of the huge poster with a picture of Selena.
It became known that Horan recently broke up with his girlfriend — 22-year-old American actress, model and singer Hayley Steinfeld. They were together for about a year.
Niall and Selena have long been familiar. First they were just friends, four years ago, their relationship became romantic, the couple then again decided to go into the status of friends. And now they approached again.
Meanwhile, a new novel by American singer Miley Cyrus is developing in full. As previously reported “FACTS”, singer Cody Simpson visited his friend in the hospital and sang her songs with a guitar straight into the house.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter