Selena Gomez set fans into a dead end, lit up on your finger “engagement” ring (photo)
27-year-old American singer and actress Selena Gomez has intrigued his fans by appearing in public with a huge “engagement” ring. Anyway, she wore it on the ring finger of the left hand, where in the US is supposed to wear such decoration. The star, according to Daily Mail, took a picture with him on a walk in Beverly hills.
Fans began to guess what it means. At the moment, Selena no one was seen in a romantic relationship. So some even suggested that this may indicate the resumption of his relationship with Gomez.
Others believe that Selena just successfully hides from the public its new mysterious boyfriend.
However, Selena was seen alone visiting a jewelry store XIV Karats. So it is possible that she made herself an expensive gift, purchasing a new ring.
