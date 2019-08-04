Selena Gomez shared new pictures from a trip with friends
27-year-old Selena Gomez have returned from a trip to Italy, but she still fondly remembering my recent vacation. So, a few hours ago, the singer has published in his Instagram a series of photos taken during a Rome vacation.
Some of them Gomez posing alone on the other appears in the company of friends. It is notable that some published images were taken on a day when a celebrity was celebrating its 27th anniversary, they Selena, dressed in a white sundress free cut, seems perfectly happy.
Can’t Express how much I thank you. And now… time to get back to work,
— asked Gomez to his friends in the caption to the new post.
Judging by the pictures, Selena vacation in Italy was really rich. Girl together with friends walked around town, admired the sunsets, visited local restaurants and even learned to cook traditional Italian dishes — one such workshops Gomez just captured in the picture.
Many friends of the singer recently noted that she’s finally completely walked away from a nervous breakdown, which happened in her late last year and now really enjoying life and communication with close people.
She’s having a great time and will use the opportunity to relax. But at the same time, she is looking forward to when I can return to work at home
— say sources close to the star.
Many fans sincerely glad that Selena is back from vacation and started to work because I look forward to her fresh hits and new and unexpected projects.