Selena Gomez shared photos from the birthday in Rome
22 July, Selena Gomez celebrated 27th birthday. To celebrate the birthday of the singer went to Italy, where he spent time with friends, and with grandma and grandpa. Paparazzi repeatedly caught Selena on the streets of Rome, when she went for lunch in restaurants.
Well, today the celebrity has found time to thank his fans, which of course flooded her with congratulatory messages in social networks. The kind words of fans moved to tears by Selena about what she said in a new post.
Well, here I am 27 years old. I would like to thank each of you for your words addressed to me. It was not just formal greetings. Thoughts and wishes behind every word that made me to cry with happiness. Pray for all of you! I love you!
— wrote Selena in his Instagram.
The singer has pleased its subscribers a new photo, where she poses in a light summer dress on a background of city skyline at sunset.
Recall the last time the star has pleased fans of the official exits, after a summer rest and time with loved ones. So, at the beginning of this month, Gomez went with friends to Mexico, and then acted as bridesmaid at the wedding of his cousin Priscilla DeLeon in Texas.
Your birthday she celebrated in Rome and on Capri. She’s having a great time and will use the opportunity to relax. But at the same time, she is looking forward to when I can return to work at home
— shared with the newspaper People, one of the insiders from the environment of Selena.
It is quite possible that inspired by European holiday, the singer will soon delight their fans and a new song.