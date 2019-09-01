Selena Gomez shared photos from the recording Studio
It seems that very soon the 27-year-old Selena Gomez will delight fans of his musical creativity new job. In his Instagram, the star shared photos from the recording Studio in Los Angeles, where she is, apparently, working on new songs.
I see your comments, and I’m working on it
— commented pictures star fans which now and then asking when she will make new songs.
As reported recently, a source close to the singer, this year Gomez is planning to release several new songs.
New music show Selena on the other hand, and it will be very personal. Selena has been through a lot in recent years and are ready to share this with the world
he said.
Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant operation in 2017, focused on their health and emotional wellbeing, so in the last couple of years of musical creativity in her life had faded into the background. But star succeeded in the fashion industry, and now ready to conquer the world of beauty — she’s released her own line of cosmetics.