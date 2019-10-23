Selena Gomez spoke about unrequited love in new video (photo, video)
Famous American singer Selena Gomez, which is still suffering because of Justin Bieber, has introduced a new long-awaited job. 27-year-old star has released a lyric song Lose You To Love Me, in which she sang about unrequited love and Heartbreak. Line of the song is very reminiscent of the personal drama of the singer, her bad romance with Justin Bieber.
“You broke me,
I see it now.
Two months later you found us a replacement
If it were that simple.
You made me think I deserved it.
While I was trying to heal its wounds”,
— Selena tells his story in song.
We will remind, the ex-boyfriend Gomez Bieber just after a couple of months after they broke up did offer Hailey Baldwin. Recently, the couple were married.
However, about Justin Selena remembered, presenting the clip. The singer thanked for the support of their fans.
“Thank you for being there through all my UPS and downs. I couldn’t do anything without you. And I can’t wait for the moment when we will go with you on a new adventure. I’m extremely grateful for the love and support that you gave me. Love”, — wrote Selena in Instagram.
Along with the song, the singer released black-and-white clip.
Recall the previous Seoane Gomez album Revival was released in 2015.
