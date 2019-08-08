Selena Gomez spoke for the first time about the painful breakup with Justin Bieber
Popular American singer and actress Selena Gomez struck a revealing dress at the premiere of “the Dead don’t die” for the first time decided to talk about the painful breakup with former lover Justin Bieber. Selene still hard to talk about the not existing relationship. In an interview with DailyMail, she very covertly hinted at a broken heart and suffering.
After a breakup, Selena fell into a depression, she didn’t want to see anyone, just sat at home. Now she even does not want to remember about the experience.
“Last year I did very little — little work, a little hanging out. I think I needed to spend time alone, because right now I feel so much older and wiser”, — said Gomez.
Now she is looking at the situation quite differently. Says that to cope with the emotional trauma helped her psychologist.
“If I knew then what I have to go… But no one knows what the future awaits him, so everything happened as it should have. I do not regret about your choice and about their actions. Work with the personal psychologist — my major contribution to my happiness”, said Gomez.
Recall that Selena Gomez is due to health problems and personal experiences fell into a depression. She even abandoned the activity in Instagram, was treated in a psychiatric clinic. Now star again actively manifests itself in the Network and is sharing with fans their achievements.
