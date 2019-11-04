Selena Gomez spotted at dinner with ex-boyfriend
Perhaps the most famous Roman remain Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she continues to dedicate her songs. However, she had other Boyfriends — well, in 2015 the singer several months met with the Manager of the fashion brand of Samuel Croston. With former lover from the star, apparently, has good relations on Tuesday they spent time together, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gossip.
Paparazzi caught 27-year-old singer at one of the restaurants in the SOHO district in new York, where she arrived for dinner. There came her ex-boyfriend. The date this meeting is of course difficult — and Selenium, and Samuel arrived at the restaurant together with your friends. However, fans of the star decided that this was done for the blind, and began to wonder, has not resumed former lovers relationship.
However, Gomez was quick to dispel their doubts. Storis in his Instagram she wrote that she is single and has two years not Dating anyone.
However, in a recent interview the star admitted that now she is ready for a new “real relationship”, which in her understanding should not be “co-dependent and complex.”