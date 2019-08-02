Selena Gomez stopped to chat with a friend who gave her his kidney
Almost two years ago Selena Gomez has undergone a kidney transplant and returned to normal life. As recently revealed, soon after the transplant, the singer cut off communication with a girl who was her donor.
In the fall of 2017, it became known that 25-year-old Selena Gomez has undergone a kidney transplant operation. New on the singer was required due to the fact that she suffers from a rare autoimmune disease — lupus, known as lupus erythematosus.
After the operation, Gomez publicly thanked her friend. The girls posed together on the red carpet, gave interviews, and traveled.
However, last summer the singer and actress stopped to put in your microblogs together. Any curious followers, nor the journalists were able to get the girls any comments.
“They haven’t talked and haven’t seen since October last year” — sadly told woman.
According to the source, the cause of the deterioration of relations could become a riotous life Gomez. Shortly after the transplant she began to notice the drink in bars and noisy parties, and then she did go to rehab. It is possible that the friend never forgave the star of this disregard for their health and distanced from it.