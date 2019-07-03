Selena Gomez surprised fans beach photo in her swimsuit
Fans of photos in unexpected places photographed famous singer Selena Gomez on vacation in a swimsuit, disappointing fans of cellulite on her thighs. About it writes “StarHit”.
From the cameras of the reporters noticed that the singer once again recovered. Selena enjoyed the stay in the white closed bathing suit, but even it was noticeable the rounded belly of the actress, her plump thighs and cellulite. Photos appeared in the Internet and became an occasion for discussions between users. Many fans did not recognize idol.
“It’s Selena? I don’t believe. Maybe someone similar?” — surprised commentators.
“Absolutely unrecognizable. On the track she’s not there legs thin, belly was not”, — was noted by the users. “The man had a serious operation, she probably still hormonal drugs, should not gloat”, — stood up for the star fans.
The majority concluded that the release of the singer wears tight underwear, otherwise the dress would be sitting on it differently. Users agreed that we should not condemn the artist who went through so much and still heals.
Indeed, recent years have not been easy for the star.
Selena Gomez suffered not only because of the break with Justin Bieber and the criticism of others, but because of health problems. In 2011, the singer was urgently hospitalized after a severe food poisoning. In 2013, the actress admitted that suffer from lupus, and soon she needed chemotherapy to cope with the illness. Then it gets worse: Selena fell into depression, endangering the world tour.
Finding no other way, Gomez went to rehab in distant from city Christian settlement. The health of the singer has not improved, she needed a kidney transplant, and close friend of the star even agreed to become a donor to help Selene. After several nervous breakdowns, sudden weight gain due to hormonal drugs and eating disorders, the artist took himself in hand and started a new life. So, it was noticed Jogging, ski resorts, fitness clubs. A couple of months ago, the witnesses admired postroynevshaya and taut performer.
