Selena Gomez, Taylor swift and Katy Perry has created this

August 10, 2019
Taylor will soon present their new album “Lover”. One of his tracks have joined three talented stars. The singer, along with Selena Gomez and Katy Perry has prepared for the fans a surprise.
As you know, Selena and Taylor are close friends, which fans have long been waiting for songs together. Their expectations came true: the new album will be stunning this is Gomez, swift and Perry.
About this Selena told the Network during a private party in London, where “Lover” was represented by several tracks Taylor. The star wrote about this:
“This is a song about strong women.”
