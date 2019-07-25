Selena Gomez was given in marriage to a cousin
Selena Gomez just right to open their own Agency organizing wedding celebrations. This is a second wedding for the year to which a hand singer.
In January of this year, Selena Gomez went for a best friend’s wedding, and on Friday married his cousin to Priscilla de Leon. Responsibility for the organization of the festival Selena, was appointed maid of honor, took over and started to gave her cousin a memorable bachelorette party. He walked on the white beaches of the Mexican Peninsula of Punta Mita. And the ceremony was held in the home state Gomez Texas. 26-year-old singer according to the dress code was wearing an elegant black dress with bare shoulders and a seductive neckline.
After the vows of love and fidelity were spoken, Gomez has performed his own touching speech to the groom and the bride.
You’re the one who taught me to be strong
said Selena, turning to Delon and added:
I always pray for you guys!
As a wedding gift Gomez was sure that her cousin walked down the aisle in the gown of your dreams.