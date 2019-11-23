Selena Gomez was intrigued by a mini-clip with archival photos
The actress posted a video to his photoblog.
American singer Selena Gomez has intrigued fans.
Celebrity announced in the Instagram mini clip with archival photos under his song Look At Her Now. Black-and-white photos telling about the colorful life of the singer, from childhood to today.
The post Selena intrigued fans with the phrase: “it Will be something exciting”.
In the comments of the fans of the actress immediately started writing their guesses. In particular, most of the subscribers are confident that Gomez will likely release a new track or clip. What a surprise prepared 27-year-old singer for his fans, is still unknown.