Selena Gomez will create their own cosmetic brand

Another celebrity decided to create my own cosmetic brand. According to Women’s Wear Daily, July 11, the Bureau of patents and trademarks U.S. registered trademark “Selena Gomez” for a number of cosmetic products. Products include: perfume, toilet water, colognes, after shave lotions, cosmetics, care cosmetics, care products for body, skin, hair, soap, moisturizers, products for nail care and essential oils.

Селена Гомес создаст собственный косметический бренд

The information is kept in strict confidence. The singer no comments. Possibly before the release of the brand and the first products may take months or more. For example, the rumors that Rihanna has applied for a trademark for her cosmetics line, began over four years ago. The singer acknowledged the existence of the brand in 2015 (“it’s definitely something I’m going to do and would like to do”). And Fenty Beauty officially start until September 2017.

Selena Gomez was not active in social networks. In the fall, the singer plans to record new singles. Selena has been through a lot in recent years and are ready to share it with the world. And we look forward to the new songs of the beloved singer.

